‘Guardians’ continue watch to safeguard ballot boxes

Despite the continuing contentions over the recount of votes from the March 2 polls and the challenges posed by a curfew imposed to tackle the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the self-styled ‘Guardians of Democracy’ remain committed to safeguarding the containers of ballot boxes stored at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters at Kingston, Georgetown.

The representatives of various political parties and members of civil society have been keeping watch over the containers since last month due to concerns that attempts could be made to tamper with them in light of the attempts made to declare the results for Region Four through dubious means.

On Sunday, this newspaper observed four persons present. They were observed to be practising social distancing as some stayed in their cars while others sat short distances away from each other.