Ballot boxes being transported for recount

Containers with ballot boxes are being transported today from the Kingston Headquarters of the Guyana Elections Commission to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal in preparation for the long-awaited start of the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections.

The ballot boxes have been seen as the key foil for any attempt to rig the general elections and have been guarded for weeks at Kingston and Liliendaal by a group called Guardians of Democracy, ordinary citizens and politicians.

This is the second trip to Liliendaal for the ballot boxes. There were there for an earlier recount which was aborted after APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Moore secured an injunction from the court. That injunction was later discharged.

Images of all of the ballot boxes are to be taken during the recount and transmitted to the public to show that party seals and locks etc are intact.

The ballot boxes that will be immediately needed for tomorrow are those for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. The count for District Four triggered the electoral crisis after Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo utilized a spreadsheet which was widely condemned as fraudulent.