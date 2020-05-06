All set for recount -PPP objects to Lowenfield having sole possession of recount statements at any time

With all the ballot boxes transported yesterday to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), the recount of votes from the March 2nd elections is finally set to begin this morning even though there was a late concern raised by the PPP that the Chief Election Officer should not have sole possession of the crucial Statements of Recount at any time.

The PPP’s objections were communicated in a statement yesterday in which it pointed out what it sees as a defect in the recount order which was gazetted on Monday. It is unclear why it had not pointed out this flaw to its commissioners on GECOM.

The PPP cited Clause eight of the Order under which the recount is to be conducted.