Tenth person succumbs to COVID-19

Guyana has recorded its 10th COVID-19-related death while one new case was confirmed as the Chief Medical Officer said that local cluster transmission is taking place.

Yesterday, there was no live update of the COVID-19 situation in Guyana, however, the new statistics were posted via the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Although it clearly showed the change in the number of deaths, no other information about the death was provided to the public or members of the media.

The dashboard showed that one new case was recorded bringing Guy-ana’s positive confirmed cases number to 93 even as 41 more persons were tested between Monday and yesterday. The total number of persons tested now stands at 680. The number of persons in institutional isolation is now at 56 while six persons are in institutional quarantine and three in the COVID-19 Intensive Care unit. The number of persons who have recovered from the virus remains at 27.