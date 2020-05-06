Brother of soldier killed in explosion says GDF must take responsibility

Rixon Peneux, brother of one of the three fallen soldiers from last Thursday’s explosion at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, is calling on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to take responsibility for the death of the three men and to provide answers to the families as they seek closure.

Peneux, a former member of the GDF and the brother of 28-year-old Tooney Peneux, of Orealla Village, who along with two others – Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and Private Shaqueel DeHart, 20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice – died after a batch of defective fireworks exploded as they were preparing to discard it.

Rixon on Monday told Stabroek News that while he and his family appreciate the GDF footing the funeral expenses, he still wants answers because it is unclear how his brother met his demise. He also called for his brother to be promoted posthumously since he died while on duty and that all his benefits be paid to his parents.