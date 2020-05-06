Lusignan jail escapee held

One of the four prisoners who escaped from the holding bay at the Lusignan prison two weeks ago was recaptured yesterday, the police said.

Anthony Padmore along with three others had escaped from the Lusignan prison just over two weeks ago. Padmore, 26, was charged with trafficking cannabis and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The police noted last evening that during an intelligence-led operation at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, they were able to capture Padmore and as a result two persons were detained for harbouring a fugitive.

On April 29, another of the escapees, Sasenarine Bisnauth of Lot 22 Tuschen, EBE was held by the police. Two others are still on the run.