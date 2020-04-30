Three soldiers die after explosion at Camp Stephenson -one injured

An explosion this morning at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp Stephenson Base, Timehri has left three soldiers dead and one injured.

A statement from the GDF said that it is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an explosion which occurred around 9 am at its Arms Store complex at Timehri.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred.

The injured rank is currently receiving medical care.

The explosion follows another at the GDF Coast Guard base on February 22 this year in which 21331 Corporal Seon Rose, 31, sustained fatal injuries and several others were injured. They were at the time preparing fireworks for the celebration of the anniversary of the Republic later that day.