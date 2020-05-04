Families of soldiers who died in explosion to meet GDF Welfare Officer

The families of the three soldiers who were killed in an explosion that occur-red at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, last Thursday are expected to meet with the GDF’s Welfare Officer today.

The dead soldiers are Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam; Lance Corporal Tooney Peneux, 28, of Orealla Village, Corentyne River, and Private Shaqueel DeHart, 20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.

Sources close to the men’s families say they are not sure as to what their visit will be about but they are hoping that they will be better informed about the soldiers’ deaths.

There are growing questions about what safety measures were in place while fireworks were being disposed of by the trio.