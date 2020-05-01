Three soldiers die after Timehri base fireworks explosion

A pyrotechnics explosion at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Stephenson, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, killed three soldiers yesterday and left two others nursing injuries.
The dead have been identified as Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam; Lance Corporal Tooney Peneux, 28, of Orealla Village, Corentyne River, and Private Shaqueel DeHart, 20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.
The army said they were preparing the pyrotechnics for demolition.