Recount order gazetted

Nine weeks after Guyanese cast their ballots at the General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has finalized and published an Order which governs the national recount scheduled to begin tomorrow.

With the country facing a deepening political and economic crisis in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight-page Order signed by Chairperson Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh allows for the partial broadcasting of the counting process but prohibits the publication of either photos or video of the staff involved in the recount.

“The entire counting process will be audio streamed you’ll be hearing what’s happening [while at] the tabulation centre that entire process will be live streamed in terms of audio and video. Also what will be broadcast to the public is the state in which the ballot boxes are presented to the workstation,” Opposition-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters yesterday after days of sparring over the terms of the order.