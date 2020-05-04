GECOM sets Wednesday for recount

GECOM has set Wednesday for the start of the much-delayed recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections but a major battle remains to be settled over live streaming of the exercise and yesterday seven of the parties which contested reiterated reservations over aspects of the process.

With a high-level CARICOM team already here for the recount, GECOM met for nearly five hours yesterday during which there were fiery exchanges among commissioners.

Except for the incumbent APNU+AFC, all of the participants at the March 2nd polls have advocated for live-streaming of the entire recount process arguing that it allows for transparency. When they met with the Commission last Saturday they had expressed these views.