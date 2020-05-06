Additional security measures for the recount

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space to highlight some possible troubling issues which may arise during the days of the highly anticipated recount /election 2020 audit.

I have little to no trust in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as an organization and also, more specifically, the “trained”, hand-picked staff they have selected to conduct the recount of our sacred ballots.

Having highlighted this, I would like to publicly advocate for a few additional security measures. They are as follows:

Each day before the recount commences, I would appreciate if the commissioners conduct a check on all counting stations, leisure rooms, rest rooms, security hut and any other part of the building they see fit to examine for stashed ballots.

Each day before the respective parties’ counting agents and GECOM’s handpicked staff enter the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), I would like for them to be appropriately patted down by two security professionals and have all bags, pockets, satchels, device cases etc. examined before they set foot into the compound of the ACCC. Every time an individual leaves the compound (this should be highly limited to a specific amount of time) and reenter, this security process must be conducted on them.

In addition to these security measures which might not have been considered, I will reiterate my positions on having the entire processes of the recount live streamed with additional cameras at each station. I ask for additional cameras since I anticipate some sort of confusion with intentions to distract other counting agents.

To the counting agents of the new parties and opposing party, they will try to intimidate you but do not fall for it. Walk away from any sort of confrontation since they can use that confrontation to restart or not carry on a recount. Also, you will not be replaced if they put you out of the compound, therefore that team you were on will have extra load which decreases their ability to focus on fraudulent acts. GECOM had boasted about their code of conduct but they failed to enforce it when it was most needed. I plead with GECOM to have that code of conduct and penalties be printed and taped on the desk of each counting stations.

As Martin Carter puts it, “This is the dark time, my love…”, therefore let us be vigilant as counting agents and let’s us hold our head high as Guyanese.

For Guyana with Love.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Josh Kanhai