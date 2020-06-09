Bus driver charged with causing Lusignan woman’s death

The driver of the minibus involved in the accident on the Rupert Craig Highway which claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman last month has been charged with causing her death and driving without a licence at the time.
Patrick Rudolph Edwards appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on June 2nd to answer to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and committing a breach of insurance. Edwards has since been released on bail and is expected to return in court on June 30th.