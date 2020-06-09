Ministry condemns destruction of safety features on East Coast Rd -says Best Buy Variety will have to pay $800,000

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday condemned the destruction of features installed for the protection and safety of pedestrians and cyclists on the Main Road on the East Coast of Demerara, particularly between the recently completed sections from Better Hope to Belfield.

In a statement, MPI said it has been brought to the attention of the Ministry that the Best Buy Variety Store was on Thursday, June 4, 2020 seen dismantling the road features installed in the vicinity of Non-Pariel for the purpose of customer parking.