Former in-law of second COVID-19 fatality tested negative for virus despite symptoms

Despite exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and indirect contact with one of the earliest fatalities, Quincy Braithwaite says that he has never tested positive.

Braithwaite, who was the brother-in-law of Jermaine Ifill, the man who became the second COVID-19 fatality in Guyana, had exhibited symptoms of the virus in late March. In a previous interview with Stabroek News, Braithwaite revealed that he was previously married to Ifill’s sister and while he had no direct contact with Ifill, his ex-wife and their two children did.

He, however, reported that health authorities were reluctant to test him for COVID-19 as they said he did not have 90% of the symptoms of the virus. At that time Braithwaite had flu-like symptoms along with shortness of breath.