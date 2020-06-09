Roshan Khan steps down as Chairman of RK’s

RK’s Guyana Security Services yesterday announced that Dr. Roshan Khan Snr has stepped down as Chairman and will now transition to a ‘Strategic Advisor’ role on the new board.

A release from the company said that the transition will also see a new leadership team installed to manage the development and growth of the security firm.

The release said Dr. Roshan Khan Snr founded RK’s Guyana Security Services on August 7, 1979, with an initial capital investment of $7.50. This purchased one and a half gallons of gasoline for his motorcycle that inevitably kickstarted a big business.

“With humble beginnings, a grand vision, and pure grit, Dr. Roshan Khan Snr was notably the first person to take security out of Georgetown. The company admirably expanded to serve all 10 Regions of Guyana – a first amongst its competitors. It currently employs over 500 employees with the capacity for more. The company has always strived to be a pioneer by leading the sector with innovative ideas, strategies, and tools”, the release said.

The new leadership team will be led by Chief Executive Officer I – Ingrid Abrams (Retired Female Senior Police Officer), and Chief Executive Officer II – Dr. Rosh Khan. They will be aided by Chief Operations Officer – Dennis Abrams; Chief Transport Officer and Security Advisor – Colin Boodie, and Chief Training Officer – Ovid Glasgow (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rtd). Other members of the board include: L. Dinnauth – Finance Director; Rajdai Ragubeer – Deputy Finance Director; Roshaad Lall, and Irzad Zamal as Board Directors.