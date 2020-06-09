Armed bandits raid M&M Snackette

Armed bandits posing as customers robbed M&M Snackette & Fast Food’s outlet at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) of an undisclosed amount of cash on Sunday.

The business, on its Facebook page yesterday confirmed the robbery which took place around midday. It noted that the incident was captured on CCTV footage and one of the attackers can be clearly seen.

Stabroek News understands that the bandits arrived at the Snackette on a motorcycle. One of them reportedly entered the outlet and requested to make a purchase. He subsequently enquired about a washroom but was told none was available.

He then rushed behind the counter where he held the employees at gunpoint and relieved them of their valuables. He also ordered them to lie on the ground after which he emptied the cash register.

The bandits then made good their escape.

In the Facebook post, M&M Snackette & Fast Food asked that anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspect to contact them or the nearest police station.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” they said.

A police investigation is said to be ongoing. It remains unclear if any arrest has yet been made.