COVID-19 recoveries rise to 84

Guyana’s COVID-19 recoveries have now increased to 84 even as a new round of testing shows no new positive case.

Yesterday, the country recorded no new case of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) with 8 new tests being conducted. This leaves the number of positive confirmed cases at 154 and increases the number of persons tested for so far to 1,816.

With that there are now 58 active cases in the country all of whom are in institutional isolation, while two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 14 persons being in institutional quarantine.