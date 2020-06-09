Union maintains stay-home call for teachers due to COVID-19

Saying that there remains a health threat posed by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the General Council of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday maintained its call to teachers to continue to instruct their students from home despite an instruction from the Education Ministry that they return to schools.

In a statement issued yesterday, the GTU reiterated that its General Council has decided not to support the Ministry of Education’s plan to conduct classes and examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic due to Guyana’s “fluid” situation. The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be held on July 1st and July 2nd, while the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will commence in July.