Guyana Goldfields announces phase two of workforce reduction

Guyana Goldfields Inc today announced phase two of the reduction of its workforce at the Aurora Gold Mines in Region Seven. This is part of its transitioning from open pit mining to underground mining.

A circular sent to employees today follows:

TO: All Employees

FROM: Emma Geist

DATE: June 8, 2020

RE: Phase 2 of Reduction in Workforce

Dear Employees,

Following our announcements about transitioning from open pit mining to underground mining at our Aurora mine site and the interruption this will cause in our operations for an undetermined period, we will now proceed with the second phase of our workforce reduction plan on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The outline of the process we will be following:

• Employees who will be part of this workforce reduction initiative while being on their break will be contacted by HR in order to report to the office in Georgetown to get their final papers

• Employees who will be part of this workforce reduction initiative while being at site will be informed by their supervisors on Monday afternoon or Monday night (depending on their work shift) to report to the HR office on Tuesday morning before they fly back from Aurora to Ogle Airport to get their final papers.

• Extra flights have been scheduled to depart Aurora on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and flight manifests will be released later this afternoon

• Final payout will be deposited to the bank accounts of impacted employees no later than June 19, 2020

All personal protection equipment will have to be handed over to your supervisor; the GTM medical card and AGM ID card will need to be handed over to HR.

Following our first phase of workforce reduction, this second phase also marks another day in the history of AGM Inc. where this initiative will adversely impact many lives. While these are difficult times, we still need to keep our heads up high knowing that this will lead to a brighter future when the underground operations resume at some point in time.

Again, we thank all departing employees for their continued dedication and commitment to, and for sharing their talents with us. Please stay safe.

Emma Geist

Director, People and Culture