Guyana Goldfields could lay off as many as 85% of employees -in transition from open pit to underground mining

Canadian gold miner Guyana Goldfields Incorporated (GGI) has informed the employees of the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) that a significant number will be made redundant since the size of the workforce will be reduced over the next month to facilitate a transition from open pit to underground mining.

While the exact number of workers affected is still not known sources familiar with the company have estimated the number to be in the hundreds.

“It could be as many as 85% of all employees and we have about 530 employees most of whom are Guyanese. We do not have the final number, so it could be lower or higher,” Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Perry Holloway told Stabroek News yesterday.