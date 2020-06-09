Guyana Goldfields in second wave of layoffs

Canadian gold miner Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) yesterday announced phase two of layoffs from its Region Seven subsidiary as it prepares for the transition from open pit mining to underground mining.

It did not indicate how many workers would be let go in this phase but on May 19th, 160 of its then 530-member workforce were laid off.

Noting the undetermined period for underground mining, the company in a circular to Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Inc employees said the second phase begins today at the Aurora mine site.