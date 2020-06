Burnt remains of West Berbice man discovered -former in-law held by police

The burnt remains of a man were recovered yesterday at a camp at the rear of Shieldstown Village, West Bank Berbice and his one-time son-in-law has since been arrested.

The dead man was identified as Abdool Basheer, 61, a pensioner and father of 11, of Lot 4 Shieldstown Village, West Bank Berbice.

Stabroek News was told that Basheer and the suspect would often drink together.