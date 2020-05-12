Region Nine reports first COVID-19 case

The first confirmed case out of Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) is among the five new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall number in Guyana to 109, according to de facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

The number of deaths remains at 10 and six persons are in the intensive care unit including one who is intubated.

Tracing the origin of the Region Nine case will be particularly important since neighbouring Brazil has seen a steep increase in cases and deaths and Guyanese and Brazilians travel back and forth through illegal border crossings.