Day six: GECOM recounts 53 boxes

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is slowly increasing the number of ballot boxes it processes daily in the National Recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections. Yesterday, the ten workstations operating at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) were able to complete 53 boxes moving the total number of boxes recounted to 261 in six days.

The total number to be recounted is 2,339.

According to GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, the Commission is looking forward to a continued increase in the pace of the recount.