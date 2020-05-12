Vryheid’s Lust woman stabbed to death by son-in-law

A Vryheid’s Lust mother of three was stabbed to death by her son-in-law yesterday afternoon and he is currently in police custody after he was apprehend by public-spirited citizens.

The dead woman has been identified as Velma Pickering, 56, of 257 Section ‘B’ South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said Pickering was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times about her body with an ice pick by the suspect. She however managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.