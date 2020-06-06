Teachers’ union not supporting holding of exams due to COVID-19 threat

With the Education Minis-try preparing to move ahead with the holding of examinations for thousands of students across the country next month, the leadership of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it would not be supporting the decision as it maintained that the school environment poses a “threat” to learners, teachers, and families due to inadequate coronavirus safety protocols.

As a result, while the ministry has asked teachers to report for duty from next week to prepare classrooms for the return students who are due to sit examinations, the union yesterday urged teachers to continue engaging students virtually from their homes.

The GTU issued the statement following a webinar hosted yesterday by the ministry, where Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary) June-Ann Gonsalves and Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary) Carol Benn voiced their confidence that students were prepared to sit scheduled national and regional exams next month due to aids that were made available to them while they were at home since mid-March due to coronavirus distancing measures.