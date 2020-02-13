New maternity unit commissioned at Diamond hospital

A new maternity unit was officially commissioned on Wednesday at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The unit for the hospital was established last year as preparations to have an area of the hospital transformed into a maternity unit began shortly after Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, visited the institution.

During the commissioning of the unit, it was noted that the hospital is now ready and prepared as the unit will be under the supervision of a team of six doctors and five midwives. Minister Volda Lawrence was given a tour of the hospital with a special focus on the newly established unit with new equipment costing approximately $12 million. During the walk-through, it was pointed out that the unit would be offering ante-natal services and as a clinic has been established, the mothers would be recommended to the new unit for deliveries.