Chitnarine guides No. 73 Warriors past Scotsburg United

A fine all-round display from Sarwan Chitnarine guided defending champions No. 73 Young Warriors past Scottsburg United by eight wickets in the final of the second Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter-Club 50 overs cricket competition at the Crabwood Creek Ground.

Scottsburg United batted first and posted 194 from 31.5 overs with Clifford Embrack stroking an even fifty, inclusive of five sixes and three fours.

He got support from Brandon Nandalall (27), Ashton Nohar (25) and Trevon Sukhoo (21) who all got into the twenties.