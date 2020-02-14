Trinidad woman riddled with bullets, daughter injured

(Trinidad Guardian) It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to wake up to tragic news of her daughter being killed and her granddaughter shot and wounded and in a critical condition at hospital.
Kalima Khan, 63, wept uncontrollably at the scene on Thursday morning at Dass Trace Branch Road in Enterprise as she watched the undertakers remove the body of her 38-year-old daughter, Allana Mohammed from her vehicle into a waiting hearse.
Mohammed had only just returned from a six-day vacation with her husband at about 1 that morning.
Over five hours later her life was snuffed out in what police described as a “hit.”
Mohammed, who was the sister of a woman police officer, was gunned down in front of her home as she was leaving to drop her teen daughter to school. The incident occurred after 6 am.
Police said Mohammed was reversing her black Toyota Corolla out of her yard at Dass Branch Road when gunmen opened fire on her. The car was shot more than six times. Police recovered 12 spent shells on the scene.
Mohammed was fatally struck. Her daughter, 13, was shot and wounded.
The daughter, accompanied by her father who is a car business dealer and moneylender, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex in Mount Hope where she was treated and warded in a critical condition.
Mohammed’s younger sister is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mohammed was a direct target for her killers as police believe that they knew she had returned home from vacation and was going to leave her home around that time to take her daughter to school. Mohammed’s husband and her son were said to still be asleep when the incident occurred.
Police said although they are yet to establish a motive they were told that it is likely that her murder was a “message” sent to a close relative where it is believed that a business transaction had gone awry. The officers, however, did not disclose many details as they described the investigations as “sensitive.”
Mohammed’s mother, Kalima said she never knew her daughter to be threatened in any way by anyone including from within her family.
“We don’t have any reason or any idea why this happen. She was a good person. Always smiling and laughing. She was talking and thing with people. Just a very nice person. I don’t know how better to describe it,” she said.
“The last time I talk to her was about 1 am this morning (Thursday). It was just a normal conversation. She was on vacation, just a six days. The husband is a good person to me. Very good. We genuinely don’t know why she was killed.
“They take my daughter away from me, “ she added as she broke down in tears.
Mohammed’s murder was the 71st for the year. In the same period last year there were 63 murders.