Complaints to consumer affairs watchdog more than doubled last year

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has enjoyed some measure of success in its efforts to advocate for consumers’ rights and in encouraging suppliers to comply with the Consumer Affairs and Competition and Fair Trade laws.
According to a CCAC release, during 2019 the Commission received 586 consumer complaints, which related to amounts totalling $165,847,551. The figures, it says, reflects a 103% increase in the number of complaints and 81% increase in the value of complaints when compared with the previous year 2018.