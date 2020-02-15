Jamaican fined, ordered deported for overstaying

A Jamaican national was yesterday fined and ordered deported after he confessed to overstaying in Guyana.

Embar Barker stood before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a George-town court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge that between April 27th, 2019, and February 10th, 2020, at Georgetown, Guyana, he failed to comply with conditions granting him permission to stay in Guyana for the period of October 18th, 2018, to April 27th, 2019.

Barker was immediately find $30,000 and ordered deported after his plea. He was told that if the fine is not paid, he would in turn have to serve time, that is, one month in jail, before being deported.