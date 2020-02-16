Mother calls on cops to reopen Sheema Mangar murder case

It has been more than nine years since bank employee Sheema Mangar was killed in broad daylight as she pursued a man who had minutes earlier robbed her of her cellular phone and while her mother tries to remain positive, she is hoping that detectives will give the cold case another look sometime soon.

“Yuh can’t give up. But still…it’s an unsolved matter. Yuh does still want fah know wah really happen. Is like something like this. Like yuh children life. Like we value we children and if yuh send yuh children fah get a job…is like when yuh look at it, like it don’t have value…We do we job as a mother, raise we children right, do the right thing and then yet when them fah get out and get a job it’s not safe…And then when something happen to them, there is nobody like fah represent them or nobody fah stand up fah them, fah stand up fah they right…this is a case that is un-solved. This need to be addressed and they ain’t doing anything about it,” Radica Thakoor recently told Stabroek News.

In September of 2010, Mangar, an employee of a city bank, was waiting to catch a minibus to head home when her phone was snatched from her on North Road.