Plaisance centenarian’s long life credited to devotion to god

Plaisance resident Rita Archer yesterday turned 100 years old—a milestone her family credits to her unwavering determination to serve god.

“I believe that it is because of her lifestyle and determination to serve god that she has completed 100 years old today and [it] has led her to see four full generations of the family,” Marcia Thomas, who is one of Archer’s many grandchildren, told Sunday Stabroek during an interview yesterday.

Archer, who grew up in Georgetown, is a mother of eight (one boy and seven girls), the eldest of whom she has outlived. She was married John Archer for 56 years, after which he died. She never remarried and currently lives with one of her daughter in Plaisance.