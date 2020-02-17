Ali pledges to ensure Region Five livestock farmers flourish

Saying that Region Five has tremendous potential for livestock farming, People’s Progressive Party/Civic Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday promised that if elected, he would reduce a number of taxes in order to ensure the industry flourishes.

According to Ali, the potential of the livestock industry cannot be realised due to the land rental costs, which, he claimed, are driving persons out of agriculture. “We have to reverse all those increases and give back the land to the people, give you back your title,” he told the party’s rally in Bath, West Coast Berbice

He said that there must be new markets to support a strong livestock industry. “We have to work on bringing in better breeds of animals so we can target new markets. There are many new markets that exist that can support a strong livestock industry,” he said.