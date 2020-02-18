President unveils 50th Republic Anniversary stamps, gold medallion

President David Granger last evening attended the launch of the 50th Republic Anniversary Commemorative Stamp and Gold Medallion at the Umana Yana, High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

President Granger, who was accompanied by First Lady, Sandra Granger, said the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is a defining moment in history.

“The act of becoming a Republic allowed Guyana to exercise sovereignty over its own natural resources and to develop its own national symbols – including honours and awards – and, with them, our priceless national pride that is part of our ‘Guyaneseness,’ the President said, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.