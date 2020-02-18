Each political party should have voice in national affairs no matter who wins

Dear Editor,

As we approach a very crucial moment in our history in Guyana, we have heard and continue to hear, from all of the political rivals. We can therefore gather a mental picture, therefore, what each will bring to bear; how each will manifest his/her party’s thrust in tomorrow’s Guyana; hence the word ‘manifesto’. The manifestos are printed plans of what each party will do, or how each party will manifest itself in the hinterland, on the coast, in Linden, Corriverton, etc. I do wish each party the best of luck. But here’s what is the burning question: barring a tie, there will only be a sole winner and in Guyana the winner rarely ever gets the support of the other side(s), which is always brutal to nation building . It always results in a quandary. Nobody seems to want to grapple with what causes this in our body politic purely because no one seems to want to cite the obvious: tribalism.

The syndrome of apathy normally steps in, in-fighting begins, callous reprisals from the ‘other’ side (s), as if neither of the manifestos did mean something to the whole construct of the development of our nation.

No politician should become so tunnel-visioned as to erroneously assume that only his/her party can govern. That question is perhaps the general malaise that has been gripping our politicians for far too long. When this becomes the trajectory, the evil manifests when election results are published and scapegoats are instantly created.

But Guyana can ill afford any disturbance at any time. Let us not fall prey to what others might be hoping for, to capitalise on our weaknesses, our divisions, thereby conquering us as a nation which is on the rise.

How much more, for example, could we have bargained for from multinationals had we reached out to each other? Had we trusted each other, had we become more accommodating? But no, we suffer from the ‘go it alone syndrome’; or from the other side of the house, the “you try deh”, attitude. All we will be doing is adding fuel to the proverbial burning down of Rome.

Now, is representation made in each political party’s manifesto how they hope to aid in governance should his/her party fail the political contest? None. Why? Because each is launching its manifesto on the premise of being a winner, not a loser. And when it loses, battle lines are drawn.

It must be mentioned, though, that Guyanese are in their silent ways praying for more supportive, constructive, mature politicians on all fronts , regardless who is the winner. The posturing as conquerors as in tribal warfare is not good a gesture; not in these enlightened days.

The cases in the far North and elsewhere, too, could be cited. If one party loses, it does not mean it cannot meaningfully participate in decision making for the good of the whole.

Personally it is in the opinion of this writer that whichever party wins, or loses is not vitally important. What matters is what each party can do to make solid contributions to make our country better, and our nation better, irrespective of which party wins or loses.

So every political party owes our nation the responsibility to bluntly say upfront how they hope to contribute so as to gain good ground in the upcoming poll, should they fall short, that the populace will see not greed, but genuineness, love and national unity, in the truest sense of the word.

That national unity hinges on the rapport politicians display cannot be overemphasized.

Yours faithfully,

Joseph C. Atkinson