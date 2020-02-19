Exxon seeking proxy voting for offshore oil workers

According to Elections Commissioner Vincent Alexander, GECOM has received a request to approve proxy votes for the hundreds of Guyanese currently working on ExxonMobil’s offshore oil platform.
Speaking with reporters following yesterday’s meeting of the commission, Alexander explained that with approximately 300 workers aboard the Liza Destiny, a Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility, GECOM will either have to approve the proxy votes or Exxon will have to shut down operations and bring the workers onshore.