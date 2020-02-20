CARICOM Heads deeply concerned about crime -communique

CARICOM Heads of Government have expressed deep concern about the continuing high rates of crime and violence in the Community and will convene a summit on the matter.

This was stated in their communique following their 31st intersessional meeting in Barbados on Tuesday and yesterday. “In agreeing to address the matter as a public health issue, Heads of Government will hold a Summit of Member States and a regional multi-disciplinary partnership in Trinidad and Tobago in early April.

“Heads of Government also agreed that enhanced security would include measures to assist in minimising the risk of importation of the COVID-19 virus”, the communique said.