Magistrate to rule in April on bribery charge against Marcus Bisram’s mom and co-accused

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Tuesday announced that she will rule in April on the charge against Sharmila Inderjali and Maryanna Lionel, who have been on trial after allegedly offering a policeman $4 million in cash to release the accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The charge against the two women states that they corruptly offered $4 million to Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitamal on November 19th, 2016, at Eve Leary, to forego charges against the suspects in custody for the murder as well as Marcus Bisram, who was overseas and wanted by local authorities in connection with the crime.

Inderjali is Bisram’s mother.