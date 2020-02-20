PI over vagrant’s murder begins

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge laid against Devon Johnson, who is accused of the murder of a Regent Street vagrant late last year, commenced on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on November 11th last at Regent Street, Georgetown, Johnson, 24, murdered Andrew Benjamin. Johnson sat in the prisoner’s dock before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Court 1 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to hear the testimony of the prosecution’s witnesses. The PI started with the testimony of a detective corporal attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Detective Corporal Dwayne Harvey was the first to testify. He was followed by Sergeant Orlan Alleyne, Lance Corporal Naprand Persaud, Constable Adosafi Felix, Elaine Benjamin, who is the mother of the deceased vagrant, as well as the deceased’s sister, Simona Adonis.

Johnson was charged last December with the murders of Benjamin.