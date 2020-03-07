Witness continues testimony in vagrant murder PI

Inspector Junior Blair, who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Thursday continued his testimony at the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Devon Johnson, who is accused of murdering vagrant Andrew Benjamin.

When the PI continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, Johnson declined the request to cross-examine the witness.

An arrest warrant is still out for one of the two witnesses yet to testify in the PI. The warrant was issued for last week and the court heard that ranks visited the man’s home but did not locate him. A police constable is the other remaining witness.

The next hearing is set for March 10, 2020.