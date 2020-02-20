Trinidad: Cops arrest 5 who drank too much at Machel’s Wedding

(Trinidad Express) Out of 150 people pulled aside for driving under the influence following Machel Monday, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, only five were found to be above the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitre of breath.

The highest reading was 87.

The man who was held with this reading was a designated driver, according to police.



He was also driving the vehicle without a permit, as he had never been issued one.

He was also charged with this offence.



All five were expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate.

The road traffic exercise took place between 1.30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday along the east-bound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of El Socorro.

It was conducted by officers of the Highway Patrol Road Policing Task Force.

ACP Odette Lewis and Supt Gordon supervised the operations.

Two fixed penalty tickets were also issued to motorists who were driving without headlights.