Dey wants to make Guyana’s rugby the envy of the region

Newly elected President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Ryan Dey has aspirations to once again make the discipline the envy of many across the 592 and the Region.

He told Stabroek Sport yesterday that his victory on February 9 presents an opportunity for his administration to ensure Guyana’s rugby reassumes the level it deserves.

Dey succeeded Peter Green as President after the latter did not seek re-election following two two-year terms.