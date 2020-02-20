Windies focused on winning games and public support in Sri Lanka series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – Manager of the West Indies team Rawl Lewis says the Caribbean men will not be underestimating Sri Lanka in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting here Saturday, but will be focused on winning the series and regaining the support of fans across the region.

Five years after a 3-0 whitewash in their last tour there, a “fit” West Indies team will be trying to secure their first ever ODI series win in Sri Lanka.

West Indies lost their opening warm-up match in Colombo on Tuesday, going down by two wickets to a Sri Lanka Cricket XI. And they will take on a Sri Lanka Board President’s XI today in their last tour match before facing a strong Sri Lanka side in the opening ODI.

Speaking on the Mason & Guest radio show, Lewis said he is satisfied with the preparation ahead of this weekend’s game and believes the 15-man squad is ready for the task ahead.

“All personnel have been working hard to prepare the team. We have no concern at this time. I really think that everything is in place. We have a few days to continue our preparation leading up to the first match. Everyone seems to be in high spirits, everyone is fit and ready,” the former West Indies leg-spinner said.

He added that it was important for the Keiron Pollard-led team to end the series on a winning note, particularly to get people rallying around the West Indies again.

“We have been playing very good cricket lately. We went to India and we didn’t win every match…but we competed well with India which is a very powerful team. We are never going to underestimate Sri Lanka. We played Ireland in the Caribbean; we won. We want to continue to win cricket. We need to develop this habit of winning matches and winning series. We would want to win every match that we play, and we understand that winning would bring back the fans to cricket, would encourage the people of the Caribbean to play more cricket.

“So we need to continue to win as the senior team and just make sure that we get people back supporting West Indies cricket. As long as we keep winning, they keep supporting,” he said.

The Grenadian, who first managed the team during their successful ICC T20 World Cup run in India in 2016 before returning to the position in February 2018, stressed that the management of the Caribbean side would keep fighting to get West Indies cricket back to where it needs to be.

“We will never give up hope on West Indies cricket. We are here, we are working every day, we do whatever we need to do to ensure the players are well prepared to represent West Indies at the highest level. So we want to win every match, no doubt about it,” he assured.