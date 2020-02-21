Beautiful case-study: PNC Campaign 2020

Look! Enjoy life as Opposition Leader

Well obviously the Seasonal Election Campaign Bug has me well-bitten: For I’m all politics today.

Up front I repeat: It is my own considered view that the APNU “partnership” of the PNC and those small now-paper, baby-Parties” is a sham and a farce. It’s all People’s National Congress (PNC) from Congress Place – and now State House – with which I have no real problem.

But tell me not of “partnership” and “coalition”. Though I know that political/governmental Coalitions are about practical, convenient, survivalist relationships, our so-called “coalition” merely provides for an opportunistic AFC to enjoy the politics of perks. Perquisites of office, Status and Endless “opportunities”. How many thousands of vitally-needed votes will the (buoyant?) AFC contribute to this “coalition” on March 02 next? Who can “Prakash” Ramjattan shout on in the PNC? Ho-ho-ho. (The coalition should thank Bharrat for promoting his “loser surrogate” Dr Irfaan!). Oh, how His Excellency persists with image; shadow over substance.

So having been once, closely-involved with three PNC Elections Campaigns (’80-92’), with some restraint now, I encourage young students of politics to recognize and appreciate His Excellency’s PNC’s well-structured, well-funded 2020 Campaign. And no matter denials to the contrary, as all incumbents do at election time, the PNC now benefits from state resources, diaspora contributions, secret/private funding from companies, corporations large and small and yes, the little (deceptive) “fund-raisers”

***********

Lovely! Impressive well-structured, well executed

Here are a few of the basics of the PNC Power-Campaign. Most elements obvious, a few subtle.

First – the context and background-solidity. His Excellency’s masterful eye-pass for the consequences of a No-Confidence Motion was is a great backdrop for “business-as-usual” for one year! His total national defence, now administered by his younger Defence Forces’ Colleagues would brook no vigorous protests or demonstrations from Opposition Parties at this time – however provoked or justified.

Now students, as the international community pretends at cautious “scrutiny”, admire the components of an expertly-structured, well-funded PNC Campaign:

The massive campaign launch at His Excellency’s D’Urban Park, ideal to hold thousands of bussed-in comrades.

Subsequent mass rallies at carefully-chosen regional venues with hundreds “making the trip” always to project “massive numbers”! (How could we lose??)

Strategic and specific crowd shots for Social Media, TV and Print outlets- show the mixed-race comrades!

Rather new and light hearted now – ladies’ fashions from party colours – great attention-grabber for the youth!

Highlighting the imagery, the glamour of normal government receptions, diplomats swearing in, parades

National and community projects timed to be completed – or started – for empathy – relations, photo-ops and welfare-provision, for now and continuity

Of course, pre-planned, crowd participatory Republic Jubilee/Mashramani events-friendly, popular government-in-action as the whole country willingly enjoy.

Diaspora Facebook Support.

The party would naturally have organised its GECOM positions, its international and (local) diplomatic outreaches. And the consistent put-down of the major PPP competition and its suspect lacklustre Presidential Candidate. Notice, like the PPP the PNC strategists are not abusing the new smaller “baby parties”. Strategic! You-all study the other elements, of the Power Campaign 2020. What are the (effective) PPP responses?

**************

Welcome observers, poor observers…

The Carter Center’s veteran Election Observers and those under the auspices of the European Union have stated the international guidelines which underpin their local observer status and modus operandi. We must wish them whole-hearted, professional success, as their incisive scrutineering effectiveness will redound to the benefit of our electorate’s will being and will reasonably guaranteed.

Local Observers – Private Sector, Churches, Trade Unions, Youth Organisations – approved by GECOM – should be also equipped, “blessed” with even additional “observation skills”. Besides universal guidelines, they live here, know our electoral history and the weaknesses of the Elections Body and the (past) guile of the major political contestants.

Poor foreign observers. Will they be at “isolated” polling places – at Black Bush Polder, Aishalton, Puruni, Leguan, Hosororo, the Kumakas- on polling day? All day? Which Party agents will be there?

By February 26, should I not distribute the wisdom of Juan Edgehill and Robin Singh to all observers? Every one of them? I think I should – and will (?) Are observers hearing about voter-suppression right now?

******************

Our Opposition Leader: Satisfied, happy!

The “Major Loser” by March 04, 2020 becomes the Parliamentary, Leader of the Opposition. Should he – or she – cry? I suppose that person will pretend to. But I came across the newspaper report outlining the official benefits of the Opposition Leader, approved by President Jagdeo about twelve/fourteen years ago. Discretion was made law for RHO Corbin to enjoy. The State pays.

Some of the earnings and perks: rent-free office fully staffed; medical attention locally or overseas for self- and dependents! Office and personal police security at all times! Vacation allowance as for a cabinet minister. And salary!? Great! Since then there had to be substantial upgrades. So look! Enjoy being an Opposition Leader, you lucky loser.

*******************

Imagine! And ponder…

1) So is your name on the official list of electors (OLE)? How many times in how many divisions?

2) “Don’t worry”, GECOM assures, “the living can’t, won’t be allowed to vote for the dead.” What do the political parties say?

3) Funding found for campaign managers, overseas advisers/consultants, secret pollsters, specialist strategists, insider informants. The stakes are high!

4) The editorial writer advised: The major 1763 Berbice Revolt did not actually begin on the 23rd but on the 27th of February. But the spirit endures. Name five (5) 1763 Rebel Leaders

‘Til next week

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)