Cuban national gunned down on way to work

A young Cuban family is in a state of shock after their sole breadwinner, a butcher of Rossignol Butchery was gunned down yesterday morning in a suspected robbery attempt while on his way to work.

Thirty-four-year-old Cuban national, Ofredis Duarte Campos of 321 East Street, Georgetown, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot three times.

Campos was shot in his upper chest, right wrist and under his chin.

A police release said that the man was shot sometime around 6.44 am yesterday.