PPP/C ‘deeply disturbed’ over polling places reductions

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) last night condemned the recent decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to reduce the number of Polling Places especially in the Party’s strongholds.

In a release, Freedom House stated, “We consider this latest development as yet another attempt by GECOM to frustrate voters, suppress and hinder voting and create possible confusion on Elections Day.

According to the PPP/C, after its Elections Agent, Zulficar Mustapha, wrote to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) requesting the revised list of Polling Stations, it “belatedly” received the list on Monday 17th February. Upon receipt of the list, the Party says it made a number of objections and proposals and also met with CEO Keith Lowenfield to express its concerns and to explain in great detail the “unnecessary hardships” GECOM’s decisions would cause.