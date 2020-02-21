Over 100 US businesses eying operations in Guyana – embassy official

There are pending enquiries from over 100 United States-based businesses about setting up operations in Guyana, Political and Economic Affairs Chief at the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Alexandra King Pile disclosed yesterday.

King Pile made the disclosure while congratulating US-based First Bauxite at the opening of its operations at Bonasika, in Region Three.

The embassy official explained that within the last few years her department has seen increased interest from US-based companies to set up operations here. “US companies are interested in entering the Guyanese market. I can assure the numbers are staggering. We have over 100 enquiries pending right now. [These] companies are of various sizes and of various sectors, saying we want to get into Guyana,” she explained.

Elaborating further, King Pile said companies have “reached out and said we want to enter Guyana in the fields of construction, logistics, petroleum services, hospitality and air services.” On this note, she said Jet Blue and Eastern Airlines have been two of the prominent businesses the embassy assisted recently.

“…At this transformational moment, one of our highest priorities is promoting economic growth and expanding and deepening that growth for commercial partnership. …It is important that we navigate through governance, prosperity and security and supporting the Government of Guyana in creating an environment where… international investment can thrive,” she emphasised.

She also disclosed that given the high volume of enquiries from US businesses, the embassy has asked the US Department of Commerce to expand its numbers here so that they can effectively respond to all enquiries and provide necessary information to interested companies.

The Embassy is also preparing to host a trade mission here in June. This event will present interested companies with the opportunity to explore possible opportunities for investment here and aid in the building of partnerships and the creation of joint ventures. “We should have a good number of companies coming that have already taken serious steps in entering the Guyanese market…We can assure you all that we know Guyana is open for business and United States plans to take you up on it,” she added.