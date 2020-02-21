Parties in last-ditch appeal for disciplined services vote

One day before they cast their ballots in the 2020 General and Regional members of the disciplined forces were the subject of appeals from the two major political parties.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the party’s campaign headquarters, APNU+AFC Prime Ministerial Candidate Khemraj Ramjattan told the 10,226 ranks that they should return his government to office.

“We have a president whose decision-making thus far has been far superior to any of the previous presidents that we’ve had in modern times…you have to see in him somebody that is going to take care of our national security interest,” he said, adding that over the last four years the incumbent has ensured a greater comfort for the rank and file of the disciplined services.